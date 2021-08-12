Twitter gets a redesign on web and app, including a new font

Twitter has announced certain visual changes for its website and mobile app, including a new font.

"Today, we released a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone. While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you’re talking about," Twitter wrote from its official Twitter Design account.

The microblogging platform has updated its font. In January the company had announced its first proprietary typeface 'Chirp.' It is now changing the font of the platform for all users to Chirp.

"All Western-language text now aligns left, making it easier to read as you scroll. Non-Western languages remain unchanged," it further added.

The new font also contains an Easter egg. Users can tweet the Twitter icon by typing '[CHIRPBIRDICON].'

"Twitter’s new ‘Chirp’ font contains a ligature that turns [CHIRPBIRDICON] into the Twitter logo," pointed out a developer and tipster Jane Manchun Wong.

The social media major has also updated its colours to be high in contrast and a lot less blue. This change is meant to draw attention to the photos and videos that users create and share.

"We’re also rolling out new colours soon, giving you a fresh palette," it said.

Another notable change is the the design change for its follow button. Previously, the follow button would appear with the background filled in for the users that a user would follow. With the redesign, now when a user follows someone, the button is no longer filled in. It is the opposite of the way the follow button worked before, which can be an inconvenience for users.

"Our new buttons are high contrast too. Now the most important actions you can take stand out. Yes, the follow buttons look different, but they’ll help you see what actions you’ve taken at a glance," Twitter said

"Finally, we cleaned up a lot of visual clutter. There are fewer grey backgrounds and unnecessary divider lines. We also increased space to make text easier to read," it further added.