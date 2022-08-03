Twitter: Here’s how an edited embedded tweet will look

Twitter has been working on the ‘edit’ feature since April but has not released it yet. According to a TechCrunch report, an app researcher, Jane Manchun Wong, has spotted how edited tweets will appear when embedded on a site and shared on social media.
According to Wong, the edit button will let users create a new tweet with an “edited” label, leaving the original tweet unchanged. Users can track the edit history by clicking the label.
Twitter said in April that it would begin testing the feature with Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming months. Apple has added an edit history to its iOS 16 beta and is examining ways to enhance its upcoming iMessage edit feature, The Verge reported.
Twitter announced testing a feature to show total tweets per monthon a user profile and the ability to add multimedia content, including video, images and GIFs, to a tweet.
