hamburger

Social Media

Twitter: Here’s how an edited embedded tweet will look

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, August 3 | Updated on: Aug 03, 2022
Twitter to show ‘edited’ label

Twitter to show ‘edited’ label | Photo Credit: KACPER PEMPEL

Twitter has not begun testing the edit feature

Twitter has been working on the ‘edit’ feature since April but has not released it yet. According to a TechCrunch report, an app researcher, Jane Manchun Wong, has spotted how edited tweets will appear when embedded on a site and shared on social media.

According to Wong, the edit button will let users create a new tweet with an “edited” label, leaving the original tweet unchanged. Users can track the edit history by clicking the label.

Twitter said in April that it would begin testing the feature with Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming months. Apple has added an edit history to its iOS 16 beta and is examining ways to enhance its upcoming iMessage edit feature, The Verge reported.

Twitter announced testing a feature to show total tweets per monthon a user profile and the ability to add multimedia content, including video, images and GIFs, to a tweet.

Published on August 03, 2022
Twitter
social media
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you