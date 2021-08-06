Twitter introduces co-hosting for Spaces

Twitter is introducing a co-hosting option for its live audio rooms feature Spaces.

Users can now co-host a Space by inviting other users. A host can have up to two co-hosts and up to ten speakers for a Space.

“Making it easier to manage your Space…introducing co-hosting! - hosts have two co-host invites they can send - the table just got bigger: one host, two co-hosts, and ten speakers - co-hosts can help invite speakers, manage requests, remove participants, pin Tweets and more!” Twitter tweeted from the official Spaces account.

Hosts can also invite co-hosts for scheduled Spaces.

The microblogging platform had expanded Spaces enabling all users with 600 or more followers to host a Space starting May this year.

Separately, it has also been testing a new way for users to monetise the audio rooms with Ticketed Spaces

In June, it introduced a separate application for Ticketed Spaces to users in the US with a ‘Monetization’ category in the sidebar inside Twitter.

From there they can tap to apply to the beta program for Ticketed Spaces.

Spaces has been one of the key areas of focus for the social media major. Earlier this month, the platform discontinued its Fleets feature. Fleets were ephemeral tweets that disappeared within 24 hours that appeared at the top of the users’ timeline.

The top of the timeline will now be dedicated to Spaces.

“We’re working on bringing back the creation of Spaces to the “Fleets line”, that we now call, by the way, “Space bar”. Stay tuned,” it wrote from the official Spaces account.