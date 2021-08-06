Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter introduces co-hosting for Spaces
All users with 600 or more followers can host a Space starting May
Twitter is introducing a co-hosting option for its live audio rooms feature Spaces.
Users can now co-host a Space by inviting other users. A host can have up to two co-hosts and up to ten speakers for a Space.
“Making it easier to manage your Space…introducing co-hosting! - hosts have two co-host invites they can send - the table just got bigger: one host, two co-hosts, and ten speakers - co-hosts can help invite speakers, manage requests, remove participants, pin Tweets and more!” Twitter tweeted from the official Spaces account.
Hosts can also invite co-hosts for scheduled Spaces.
The microblogging platform had expanded Spaces enabling all users with 600 or more followers to host a Space starting May this year.
Separately, it has also been testing a new way for users to monetise the audio rooms with Ticketed Spaces
In June, it introduced a separate application for Ticketed Spaces to users in the US with a ‘Monetization’ category in the sidebar inside Twitter.
From there they can tap to apply to the beta program for Ticketed Spaces.
Spaces has been one of the key areas of focus for the social media major. Earlier this month, the platform discontinued its Fleets feature. Fleets were ephemeral tweets that disappeared within 24 hours that appeared at the top of the users’ timeline.
The top of the timeline will now be dedicated to Spaces.
“We’re working on bringing back the creation of Spaces to the “Fleets line”, that we now call, by the way, “Space bar”. Stay tuned,” it wrote from the official Spaces account.
