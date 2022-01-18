Twitter is expanding ‘its misleading’ feature

Twitter is expanding its misleading information feature which allows users to flag or reportmisleading posts or content on its platform.

On Monday, Twitter in its official Twitter Safety account has tweeted that they are expanding the feature for Brazil, Spain, and the Philippines.

Twitter Safety has tweeted: “Today we’re expanding this test feature to folks tweeting from Brazil, Spain, or the Philippines. Till now we’ve received around 3M reports from you all, calling out Tweets that violate our policies & helping us understand new misinformation trends”.

Spreading misformation

Last year, many social media platforms have been targeted for not protecting from spreading misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic. This has made the social media giant introduce ‘its misleading’ information feature in August 2021 for the US, Australia, and South Korea. A button was visible called ‘it’s misleading’ after choosing the ‘report tweet’ activity.

Since the feature was announced, Twitter has said that it has received around 3 million reports from users who have flagged tweets as a violation of their policies.

Last year, the social media giant also introduced the Birdwatch feature which allows users to identify information that they believe is misleading and write notes that provide informative context.