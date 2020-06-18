Twitter is testing audio tweets on iOS

Twitter is testing audio tweets for users on iOS, the social media platform announced on Tuesday.
The micro-blogging platform will now allow users to tweet audio clippings. It is currently testing the feature on its iOS app.
“You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio,” Twitter tweeted from its official support account.
“Sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice,” it said in a post.
How it works
Users can compose their audio tweet from the composer tab. They can record their audio tweets by tapping on a new wavelength icon in the composer. Once they tap on the icon, they will see their profile photo with the record button at the bottom. They can tap the button to record 140 seconds of audio.
Users can also audio tweet threads. Once they reach the 140 seconds limit, a new voice Tweet will automatically start recording creating a thread.
Once they’re done recording, they can click done and tweet out the audio from the composer screen.
Users can add audio to only original tweets and not replies or retweet with comment according to Twitter’s help page.
Apart from this, whatever their profile picture is, it will show with every audio tweet. “Your current profile photo will be added as a static image on your audio attachment and will not refresh if you update your profile photo,” Twitter said.
People can see a user’s voice Tweet appear on their timeline alongside other Tweets. To listen to other user’s voice tweets, one can tap the image and playback will begin.
“On iOS only, playback will start in a new window docked at the bottom of your timeline and you can listen as you scroll. You can also keep listening while doing other things on your phone or on the go,” Twitter said.
This is also for Twitter to make the platform more accessible for people with different abilities, The Verge reported.
The feature is available only to select iOS users for now. However, it will be rolled out to all iOS users in the coming weeks, Twitter said.
