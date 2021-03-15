Twitter launches election info prompt for Assembly polls

With the Assembly elections taking place in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry in the coming days, Twitter India has launched a dedicated search prompt in six languages with the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commissions.

A press release by Twitter India said that information search prompt makes it easy to find credible and authoritative information about candidate lists, voting dates, polling booths, and EVM voter registration, among other election-related topics.

Multi-language prompt

The ‘election information prompt’ will be active in Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Assamese, Hindi, and English, supporting more than 20 hashtags.

Twitter has launched a custom emoji for the #AssemblyElections2021 to stimulate participation in election-related discussions. Featuring an inked finger to represent a citizen who has voted, the emoji is available until May 10. People can tweet in English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Assamese and Tamil to activate the emoji.

New initiatives

Other initiatives include a series of pre-bunks and de-bunks to tackle election-related misinformation; a youth discussion series titled #DemocracyAdda aimed at voter literacy and civic participation among young Indians for the Assembly Elections 2021; and #HerPoliticalJourney, a video series where women political leaders talk about their personal stories with leading women journalists.

Quoting Payal Kamat, Manager Public Policy and Government, Twitter India, the release said, “Public conversation is critical during elections, and Twitter is where this unfolds. With digital penetration accelerating in India, more people now have access to credible, authoritative and timely information - crucial tools for exercising their civic rights. By leveraging the power of the Open Internet, we are encouraging people across India to be a part of the #AssemblyElections2021 conversation. None of this would be possible without support from the Election Commission of India, the State Election Commissions, and hope our efforts contribute to healthy and vibrant civic dialogue.”