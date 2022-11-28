Elon Musk has introduced a slew of changes to the microblogging platform Twitter, including an $8 blue tick subscription and grey tick for celebrities.

Musk has hinted that the platform might soon increase the character limit in response to a tweet by John Kraus, a spaceflight photographer. Kraus shared a suggestion to expand the character limit to 1,000 on Twitter, to which Musk responded, “It’s on the to-do list.”

Char. limit should be 1000, but only show the first 280 on timeline with a "… (show more)" to indicate tweet is longer. When tapped, expand entire tweet. When scrolled to end, it smoothly transitions back into timeline.



Cuts down on "x/87" threads, keeps same feel on timeline. — John Kraus (@johnkrausphotos) November 27, 2022

Earlier today, Musk said that the platform experienced slight degradation of service.

Twitter experienced slight degradation of service today from an old 3rd party tool used to block accounts that had no rate limit (sigh). Should be fixed now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Chief Twit has recently said that Twitter may exceed one billion monthly users in the next 12 to 18 months.

I think I see a path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

This comes after Elon Musk recently announced that the platform will have three check marks in gold (for companies), grey (for governments), and blue (for individuals) to identify different kinds of users.

