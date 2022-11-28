Elon Musk has introduced a slew of changes to the microblogging platform Twitter, including an $8 blue tick subscription and grey tick for celebrities.
Musk has hinted that the platform might soon increase the character limit in response to a tweet by John Kraus, a spaceflight photographer. Kraus shared a suggestion to expand the character limit to 1,000 on Twitter, to which Musk responded, “It’s on the to-do list.”
Earlier today, Musk said that the platform experienced slight degradation of service.
Chief Twit has recently said that Twitter may exceed one billion monthly users in the next 12 to 18 months.
This comes after Elon Musk recently announced that the platform will have three check marks in gold (for companies), grey (for governments), and blue (for individuals) to identify different kinds of users.
