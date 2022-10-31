Twitter is planning to charge users $19.99 per month for verified accounts — Twitter Blue subscription.

According to The Verge report, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their verified badge. After acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk has been dropping hints about revamping the platform.

His latest tweet revealed that Twitter’s use verification process is being revamped. Employees working on the project were told to launch the feature on November 7, 2022, or they will be fired.

The whole verification process is being revamped right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Platformer first reported about Twitter’s consideration to charge for verification. However, it is likely to form part of the Twitter Blue subscription.

Twitter Blue was launched in June 2021. The subscription is currently priced at $4.99 per month.

