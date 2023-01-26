Twitter has announced partnerships with ad-tech companies DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science (IAS) to inform its advertisers if their ad is placed around inappropriate content. It allows them to analyse content adjacent to all types of ads, including promoted tweets.

The microblogging site said the brands running ads campaigns could use its adjacency control tools to fine-tune campaigns and filter keywords, TechCrunch reported. The ad-tech companies Doube=le Verify and IAS said that the tweet scanning solutions would first be available in Twitter’s home feed and then expand to profile and search elements. The companies will have access to real-time data from Twitter to measure ad performance, according to TechCrunch.

The system also aims to provide suitability scores for brands to figure out if their ads are shown alongside relevant tweets that go along with their brand image.

“Twitter is committed to promoting a safe advertising experience for people and brands, and this commitment has never been stronger.” AJ Brown, Twitter’s brand safety chief, said in a statement. “Validation of the context in which ads serve according to Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) industry standards is incredibly important to us and our customers.”

