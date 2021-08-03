Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Twitter partners with AP, Reuters to battle misinformation on its site
FILE PHOTO - REUTERS
Will collaborate with the newswires during breaking news events to add accurate context
Twitter Inc will partner with the Associated Press and Reuters to more quickly provide credible information on the social networking site as part of an effort to fight the spread of misinformation, it said on Monday.
Like other social media companies, the San Francisco-based firm has been under pressure to remove misleading or false information on its site. Earlier this year, Twitter launched a program called Birdwatch, asking its users to help identify and fact-check misleading tweets.
Twitter said it will collaborate with the newswires during breaking news events to add accurate context, which could appear in various places on Twitter, such as a label attached to tweets about the event or as a “Moment,” which curates information about trending topics on Twitter.
Also read:Twitter launches competition to find biases in its image-cropping algorithm
The partnerships mark the first time Twitter will formally collaborate with news organisations to elevate accurate information on its site, a Twitter spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added Twitter will work separately with both the AP and Reuters, a division of information services company Thomson Reuters Corp, and the newswires will not interact with each other.
“Trust, accuracy and impartiality are at the heart of what Reuters does every day... those values also drive our commitment to stopping the spread of misinformation,” Hazel Baker, global head of UGC (user-generated content) news gathering at Reuters, said in a statement.
Also read:Google receives 83,613 complaints in June
Tom Januszewski, vice president of global business development at the AP said, “We are particularly excited about leveraging AP’s scale and speed to add context to online conversations, which can benefit from easy access to the facts.”
