Twitter planning to add an ‘Edit Tweet’ button

Twitter has been working one of the most requested user features on the platform, the ability to edit a tweet, the company has said. “Now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year! no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll,” read a tweet from the official account of the Twitter Communications team.

The microblogging platform will testing the feature with Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.

“We’ve been exploring how to build an Edit feature in a safe manner since last year and plan to begin testing it within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months. Sharing a few more insights on how we’re thinking about Edit,” said Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s VP of consumer product in a tweet thread.

‘Most requested Twitter feature’

“Edit has been the most requested Twitter feature for many years. People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment. They currently work around this by deleting and tweeting again,” Sullivan said.

“Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation. Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work. Therefore, it will take time and we will be actively seeking input and adversarial thinking in advance of launching Edit. We will approach this feature with care and thoughtfulness and we will share updates as we go,” Sullivan further added.