Twitter removes hundreds of accounts related to state-linked information operations

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter removes hundreds of accounts related to state-linked information operations
The accounts were removed for violating its platform manipulation policies
Twitter has removed 373 accounts across four networks related to independent, state-affiliated information operations that it claimed originated from Armenia, Russia and a previously disclosed network from Iran.
The microblogging platform had disclosed the information related to these accounts to its publicly available archive of Tweets and media that it claims resulted from state-linked information operations on its service.
“Once our investigations were complete, the 373 associated accounts across the four networks were permanently suspended from Twitter for violations of our platform manipulation policies,” it said.
Twitter’s policy reads, “You may not use Twitter’s services in a manner intended to artificially amplify or suppress information or engage in behaviour that manipulates or disrupts people’s experience on Twitter.”
The social media major in October 2020 had disclosed that it had removed approximately 130 accounts originating in Iran based on information provided to the company by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The accounts were removed for “attempting to disrupt the public conversation during the first 2020 US Presidential Debate.”
“After the final investigation was complete, we have suspended a total of 238 accounts operating from Iran for various violations of our platform manipulation policies. As previously stated, the accounts had low engagement and did not make an impact on the public conversation,” Twitter said.
It also investigated and removed 35 accounts with ties to the Government of Armenia under its platform manipulation policy.
“These accounts were created in order to advance narratives that were targeting Azerbaijan and were geostrategically favourable to the Armenian government. In some cases, the fake accounts purported to represent government and political figures in Azerbaijan, as well as news entities claiming to operate in Azerbaijan. The accounts engaged in spammy activity to gain followers and further amplify this narrative,” it said.
The social media major also cracked down on two separate networks from Russia. As part of its first investigation, it found and removed a network of 69 fake accounts that can be “reliably tied” to Russian state actors.
“A number of these accounts amplified narratives that were aligned with the Russian government, while another subset of the network focused on undermining faith in the NATO alliance and its stability,” it said.
As part of its second investigation in this region, it removed 31 accounts from two networks that showed signs of being affiliated with the Internet Research Agency (IRA) and Russian government-linked actors.
“These accounts amplified narratives that had been previously associated with the IRA and other Russian influence efforts targeting the United States and European Union,” it said.
Internet Research Agency (IRA) is an organisation close to the Russian government which was also accused of interference in the 2016 United States election.
