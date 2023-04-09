Twitter is restricting access to Substack links by making the posts impossible to reply to, like or retweet. This comes after the microblogging platform started marking links to Substack unsafe.

According to a TechCrunch report, users received an alert saying, “Some actions on this Tweet have been disabled by Twitter” while hitting the retweet button showing an error message.

Substack launched its Notes feature two days ago. “We are disappointed that Twitter has chosen to restrict writers’ ability to share their work. Writers deserve the freedom to share links to Substack or anywhere else. Their livelihoods should not be tied to platforms where they don’t own their relationship with their audience, and where the rules can change on a whim,” Substack’s founders wrote in an emailed statement.

Previously, when Mashable reached out to Substack regarding the embed tweet issue. Substack said that it is investigating reports.

We're investigating reports that Twitter embeds and authentication no longer work on Substack. We are actively trying to resolve this and will share updates as additional information becomes available. — Substack (@SubstackInc) April 6, 2023