Twitter rolling out organised sidebar menu on iOS

Twitter is rolling out an organised sidebar menu to select iOS users. The microblogging site launched various features recently, including increased character limit, audio rooms, voice notes in direct messages and Twitter Blue, with premium features.

The screenshot shared by the microblogging site on its support handle reveals that the new sidebar menu includes space for Twitter Blue, Topics, Bookmarks, and Lists.

New sidebar menu? Yeah, we thought it could use some organizing. We're testing it with some of you on iOS so everything has its place and it's easier to find what you need. We fold our socks too. pic.twitter.com/XspTvoDZpI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 26, 2022

Three other broad categories include creator studio, professional tools and settings and support. Twitter has also announced the ability to share Twitter Spaces clips on iOS and Android.

Clips designed to make content on live audio conversations on Twitter easily sharable by individuals in a Space expire after 30 days. According to The Verge report, the feature is currently unavailable to Twitter web users.

testing went well, we're rolling out clipping to everyone on iOS and Android ✂️ web on the way! pic.twitter.com/KEKaZvjNqJ — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) July 20, 2022