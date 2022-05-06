Twitter rolls out new features for Spaces; tests mixed-media feature, others

Just weeks after Twitter revealed that it is working on an edit button and the launch of the ‘Circles’ feature, a report by The Verge, quoting developer Roussel, said that Twitter for Android will soon let users add both pictures and videos to the same tweet.

Here is a tweet thread by Roussel revealing some new Twitter features.

A few weeks ago, reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong spotted Twitter working on a feature that lets users set a status as part of a project codenamed ‘Vibe’. 9to5Google spotted more clues about the Status feature. It said the ‘discover’ and ‘join’ options on a profile could be used to find other accounts.

An option to give awards to tweets was also spotted. The feature appears as a gift icon below a tweet alongside like and share buttons. 9to5 Google reported the features is similar to Reddit awards.

At present, the micro-blogging site supports tweets with media packing up to four photos or a single video. The mixed-media feature will still house four media, with a combination of photos and videos.

However, it is unclear when these features will be formally released on Twitter.

Twitter rolls out new features for Spaces

Twitter is rolling out a list of features for Spaces. It will now let iOS and Android users access Space analytics. The hosts and co-hosts will be able to access information about the total live listeners to a broadcast, total replays and speakers.

Hosts and co-hosts on iOS and Android will now have access to analytics like total live listeners, total replays, and speakers — take a look and let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/OrCDKJXOhx — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) May 4, 2022

Twitter will also send a Space card when a host opens a room, according to BGR.in. The feature enables users to send tweets directly from that Space.

when some Hosts start a Space, a Space card will be sent as a Tweet so listeners can reply, engage, and share…straight from the Space! we hope it makes it easier to see and participate in the convo. now testing on iOS and Android! pic.twitter.com/ioB6xpSwZA — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) May 5, 2022

Twitter is also testing a feature on Android for users to see more information on space bar.

Starting today, some people on Android will see more info on the Space bar like who's hosting, Topics, who's shared a Tweet and more. Tell us what you think! pic.twitter.com/Oqhc6XqOBT — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) May 5, 2022