Twitter rolls out new features for Spaces; tests mixed-media feature, others

Just weeks after Twitter revealed that it is working on an edit button and the launch of the ‘Circles’ feature, a report by The Verge, quoting developer Roussel, said that Twitter for Android will soon let users add both pictures and videos to the same tweet.
Here is a tweet thread by Roussel revealing some new Twitter features.
A few weeks ago, reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong spotted Twitter working on a feature that lets users set a status as part of a project codenamed ‘Vibe’. 9to5Google spotted more clues about the Status feature. It said the ‘discover’ and ‘join’ options on a profile could be used to find other accounts.
An option to give awards to tweets was also spotted. The feature appears as a gift icon below a tweet alongside like and share buttons. 9to5 Google reported the features is similar to Reddit awards.
At present, the micro-blogging site supports tweets with media packing up to four photos or a single video. The mixed-media feature will still house four media, with a combination of photos and videos.
However, it is unclear when these features will be formally released on Twitter.
Twitter rolls out new features for Spaces
Twitter is rolling out a list of features for Spaces. It will now let iOS and Android users access Space analytics. The hosts and co-hosts will be able to access information about the total live listeners to a broadcast, total replays and speakers.
Twitter will also send a Space card when a host opens a room, according to BGR.in. The feature enables users to send tweets directly from that Space.
Twitter is also testing a feature on Android for users to see more information on space bar.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.