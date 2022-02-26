hamburger

Social Media

Twitter rolls out option to add one-time sensitive content warnings to photos and videos for all users

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Feb 26, 2022

Testing for this feature started in December 2021

Twitter is expanding the option to add one-time sensitive warnings to photos and videos relevant to all users.

“The option to add one-time sensitive content warnings to photos and videos you Tweet is now available for everyone across Android, iOS, and web,” Twitter announced from its official Support account.

Twitter began testing the option for users in December 2021.

“People use Twitter to discuss what’s happening in the world, which sometimes means sharing unsettling or sensitive content. We’re testing an option for some of you to add one-time warnings to photos and videos you Tweet out, to help those who might want the warning,” Twitter had announced from its official Twitter Safety account.

To add a content warning, users can tap the flag icon when editing the photo/video after they have attached it to their Tweet.

Separately, the microblogging platform added a new search bar in Settings to make it easier for users to find a particular setting.

