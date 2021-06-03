Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
Twitter rolls out paid subscription service Twitter Blue in Australia and Canada
Includes features such as undo tweets, bookmark folder
Twitter is officially rolling out the first iteration of its paid subscription service Twitter Blue in Australia and Canada, the social media major has announced.
“Starting today, we will be rolling out our first iteration of Twitter Blue in Australia and Canada,” it said in a blog post.
The subscription service priced at $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD per month is meant to provide users access to "exclusive features and perks."
Twitter will remain free for general users.
"This subscription offering is simply meant to add enhanced and complementary features to the already existing Twitter experience for those who want it," it said.
Users who sign up for a Twitter Blue subscription will get a set of features and perks that include Bookmark Folders, Undo Tweets and Reader Mode.
Bookmark Folders
Bookmark Folders will let users organise the Tweets that they have saved by letting them manage content easily and efficiently. Users will be able to preview and revise their Tweet before it goes live with Undo Tweets feature.
“With Undo Tweet, you can set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click ‘Undo’ before the Tweet, reply, or thread you’ve sent posts to your timeline. Correct mistakes easily by previewing what your Tweet will look like before the world can see it,” Twitter explained.
Reader Mode will make it easier for users to keep up with long threads on Twitter by turning them into easy-to-read text.
“Subscribers will also get access to perks, such as customizable app icons for their device’s home screen and fun colour themes for their Twitter app, and will have access to dedicated subscription customer support,” Twitter said.
“This initial set of features was developed based on feedback we received from our very own power Twitter community,” it added.
Users in Australia and Canada can sign up for the service in the app.
The microblogging platform was rumoured to be working on the service which would include exclusive features for users. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong last month had shared details about the service as discovered. Twitter had previously confirmed that it was exploring the idea of creating a paid subscription service that includes a range of new features that users may be willing for at its Analyst Day event.
The microblogging platform is aiming to get feedback and fine-tune the service as per user needs with this rollout. The service is currently limited to users in these two countries and is not being rolled out in India at present.
