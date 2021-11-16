Twitter rolls out update to the disappearing Tweet experience for web

Twitter is rolling out its update for disappearing tweets to users on the web.

“An update to the disappearing Tweet experience is rolling out for web! Now you can choose when you want new Tweets to load into your timeline –– click the Tweet counter bar at the top,” it tweeted from the official Twitter Support account.

Twitter had first announced the update in September this year.

The microblogging platform was working on fixing the issue where tweets would move up the timeline and disappear mid-read for users due to auto refresh.

“Let’s talk about Tweets disappearing from view mid-read when the timeline seems to auto-refresh. We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it. Over the next two months, we’ll be rolling out updates to the way we show you Tweets so they don’t disappear,” Twitter had tweeted from its support account.

Previously a Tweet would move up the timeline as replies were added to the ongoing conversation.

Since some Twitter conversations can evolve quickly, this made it so that users were at times unable to see the same Tweet repeated in the timeline.

The new changes are meant to keep tweets from disappearing mid-read.

While replying to a user’s tweet, the social media major had further explained that the fix is meant to help users to be able to stop and read a Tweet without it disappearing from view.