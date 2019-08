Social media platform Twitter on Wednesday faced outage in India for about an hour.

Several Twitter users complained about the platform not working at around 8 pm on Wednesday.

Website Down Detector, which monitors service outage of various platform, recorded 2,764 complaint about the platform outage in India.

E-mail query and phone calls made to Twitter representatives received no immediate reply.

Twitter is estimated to have around 3.4 crore users in the country.