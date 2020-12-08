Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
Twitter Talk in 2020: What else, but the pandemic?
Covid-19 conversations hogged the micro-blogging service but some quirky posts peeped through too
If Twitter India was a mirror on 2020, the reflections of the year staring back would be rather grim, dominated by Covid-19 pandemic, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide and the Hathras rape case.
Of course, peeping out from the corners were some celebratory images too — notably power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s announcement of a baby being due.
Talk on Twitter in 2020 largely revolved around coronavirus-related topics. Tweets expressing being grateful or thankful increased by 20 per cent globally, with a particular recognition of doctors (+135 per cent) and teachers (+30 per cent).
Films, sports provide relief
In a year where people had to catch most of the entertainment at home, globally, there were more than 7,000 tweets per minute about TV and movies. Hindi film #DilBechara, Tamil film #SooraraiPottru, and Telugu film #SarileruNeekevvaru were the most-tweeted about films in India this year.
In sports, #IPL2020, #WhistlePodu and #TeamIndia were the most tweeted hashtags.
Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director of Twitter India, in statement issued by Twitter India, said that from rediscovering interests such as #Photography, #Yoga and #Poetry, to getting nostalgic with conversations about #Ramayan, #Pokiri and #Mahabaharat audiences took to the service giving rise to diverse conversations from the tedious to the unexpected.
Golden tweets
Twitter defines golden tweets as those that are most retweeted, liked and quoted.
Sifting through tweets between January 1 and November 15, the micro-blogging service identified Tamil actor Vijay’s selfie with his fans in Neyveli from February as the most retweeted tweet of the year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet about lighting lamps of hope and good health during the Covid-19 pandemic was the most retweeted tweet in politics.
In sports, Captain cool MS Dhoni’s gratitude post on Twitter, thanking Prime Minister Modi for sending him a letter that appreciated his achievements and contribution to cricket in India was the most retweeted tweet.
Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, announced a commitment of ₹500 crore on behalf of the company towards protecting and empowering communities affected by the Covid pandemic. This was the most retweeted tweet in business.
Virat Kohli’s tweet that announced Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy became the most liked tweet of 2020. Anushka Sharma’s tweet celebrating the same news was also in the top five most liked tweets of the year.
Virat Kohli's tweet
As for the most quoted tweet of the year, it was the one where Amitabh Bachchan shared his diagnosis of Covid-19.
