Twitter testing new feature for watching YouTube videos

Twitter is testing a new feature on iOS that allows users to view YouTube videos directly in their Home time line without leaving the platform.

“Starting today on iOS, we’re testing a way to watch YouTube videos directly in your Home time line, without leaving the conversation on Twitter,” Twitter said from its official support account.

Currently, when someone clicks on a link to a YouTube video within a tweet, they are sent to YouTube. The feature will allow them to watch such videos without leaving Twitter.

Twitter has been testing new ways to improve how people share media on the platform.

Two new tests

Apart from the recently announced test for YouTube videos, the microblogging platform last week had announced two new tests for sharing media on the platform.

On one of the test, users on Android and iOS will be able to see the media on their time line as it appears in the Tweet composer when a user uploads the same. This means that they will see the entire image on their time line while scrolling rather than the cropped image that needs to be clicked on to expand.

“Sometimes it’s better said with a picture or a video. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be testing some ways to improve how you can share and view media on Twitter,” it had said.

“Now testing on Android and iOS: when you Tweet a single image, how the image appears in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the time line –– bigger and better,” it added.

It was also testing the ability to let users share 4k images on Android and iOS.

“Have a collection of higher-res photos waiting to be shared? We’re testing ways for you to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS. If you’re in the test, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings to get started,” it had said.

Emoji reactions

Separately, the social media major has also expanded another test that it had begun on Android to iOS where it allowed users to turn off emoji reactions and text messages for Fleets.

With this, iOS users can now turn off the option for people to send emoji reactions and text replies to their Fleet via DM.

“This is now available on iOS. Tap the arrow next to the “Fleet” button, then tap the switch to turn off “Allow reactions and replies via DM,” it said.