Twitter tests design changes to clarify how replies are organised under Tweets

Twitter is testing design changes with a few users to give them more clarity on how replies are organised under Tweets. With this test, the microblogging platform will provide more context for the section that contains potentially harmful or spammy replies.

“With some of you on Android and web, we’re testing design changes to clarify how replies are organized under a Tweet,” Twitter wrote from its official Support account.

“If you’re in the test, you’ll see a more detailed description for the section that contains replies that are potentially spammy, harmful, or offensive,” it said. “We’ll use what we learn from this test to continue improving the design and experience of Tweet replies for everyone,” it further added.

The tweets that the platform flags as potentially harmful or spammy are secluded at the bottom of a conversation thread. The change will provide a more detailed description for the section. Separately, Twitter recently also began testing prompts that alert users before getting into conversations that could potentially get heated.

“Ever want to know the vibe of a conversation before you join in? We’re testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads up if the convo you’re about to enter could get heated or intense. This is a work in progress as we learn how to better support healthy conversation,” it had said.