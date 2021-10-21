Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter tests its first Indian ‘community’ dedicated to cricket fans
To launch live scorecard for cricket matches
Twitter has announced new features and updates for cricket fans in India. The microblogging platform has launched a live scorecard for cricket matches and is testing the country’s very first Twitter Community, Cricket Twitter - India.
The platform has witnessed a significant surge in conversations around cricket on the platform over the past year. Between July 1 2020-July 1 2021 there were more than 75 million conversations about cricket on Twitter in India.
The updates have been announced to enhance fans’ immersive experience on the platform.
"To make #CricketTwitter's experience even better, Twitter is also testing its first community outside of the US, dedicated to Indian cricket fans called Cricket Twitter - India, to talk about all things cricket in multiple Indian languages," Twitter said in an official release.
Communities first started testing in the US in September this year as a way for people to find and connect with others who wanted to talk about the same things as them. They are currently only accessible through invite.
Communities are started and managed by moderators. Users who accept invites to join a community become members and will be able to invite others in turn.
"When you join a community, you can Tweet directly to that audience instead of to all your followers. While Community Tweets are publicly available, only members in the same community are able to reply and join the conversation, so it stays intimate and relevant," Twitter explained.
Any user can read, Quote Tweet, and report Community Tweets similar to public Tweets. Currently, communities are accessible through invite only on iOS, Web and Android mobile browser, with access on Android app and more functionalities coming soon. Anyone globally can be invited to join a Community via Direct Messages.
Users on communities will have to follow Twitter rules, while moderators will have to meet Twitter's eligibility requirements.
"As we open up community creation and moderation to more people, we’ll continue to refine eligibility requirements. As we test initially, community moderators are approved by Twitter," it said.
It is also introducing a new live scorecard feature for Twitter users. During a match, users will be able to see the scorecard on the Explore tab and live Events Page.
"Fans will be able to follow the scores from the match in real-time while scrolling through Tweets," it said.
The scorecard will be available to everyone in India on iOS as well as the Web and will roll out to most users on Android.
"In the coming weeks we’ll find more ways to make it easier for users to find relevant match content and join conversations," Twitter said.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE