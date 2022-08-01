Twitter tests multimedia feature to add images, videos and GIFs in one tweet

Twitter is testing a multimedia feature that allows users to add images, videos and GIFs to one tweet. The micro-blogging site tests the feature with select accounts for a limited time.

“We are seeing people have more visual conversations on Twitter and are using images, GIFS and videos to make these conversations more exciting. With this test, we are hoping to learn how people combine different media formats to express themselves more creatively on Twitter beyond 280 characters,” the company said in a statement to TechCrunch.

According to screenshots shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi in April, tweet composers can easily remove, add or change the order of media attached to a tweet.

#Twitter is working to allow you to attach photos, videos and GIFs to a tweet at the same time 👀 pic.twitter.com/uZazWRX0Yr — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 23, 2022

According to a report by ANI, the limit to include four forms of media remains, but now users can add combinations of images, videos and GIFs within the limit. Nevertheless, Twitter has not officially announced the global rollout of the feature yet.

Earlier this month, Twitter began testing co-authored tweets and custom timelines.