Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Twitter tests prompt to warn users if the conversation they’re about to enter could get heated or intense
This is the platform’s latest attempt to use prompts to reduce harassment and abuse on the platform
Twitter is testing a new prompt that will warn users before they enter a conversation that could get heated or intense on Android and iOS.
“Ever want to know the vibe of a conversation before you join in? We’re testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads up if the convo you’re about to enter could get heated or intense. This is a work in progress as we learn how to better support healthy conversation,” Twitter wrote from its official Support account.
The prompts are a way to give users more context about the conversations that they see on Twitter and help you make informed decisions about how and whether they would like to join those conversations.
For instance, as per the examples provided on the Twitter Support account, one of the prompts reads, “Heads up; Conversations like these could be intense.” In another instance, the prompt reads “Let’s look out for each other” and lists out three bullet points on facts, diversity and inclusion.
This is the microblogging platform’s latest attempt to use prompts to reduce harassment and abuse on the platform. Previously, it had tested another prompt that warned users before they tweet something that might be offensive.
It might also show a prompt to users if they try to retweet an article it thinks they haven’t read to curb the spread of misinformation.
