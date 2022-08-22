Twitter tests special tag to spotlight phone-verified accounts

Twitter is testing a feature to highlight accounts with a verified phone number. Engineer Jane Manchun Wong spotted the feature and noted another feature displaying view counts for tweets.

Twitter is working on verified… phone number label on profile pic.twitter.com/H4gJGaNHQT — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 19, 2022

According to The Verge report, some users already have access to the ability to view counts for their own tweets under the ‘analytics’ label. Wong said it is unclear whether the feature would be limited to the author or visible to everyone.

The microblogging site will allow Twitterati to connect up to ten accounts to a phone number. Verified Twitter accounts with blue tick already mandate users to link a phone number or an email address. The Verge quoted the then-CEO Jack Dorsey spoke about plans to allow verification for everyone for account verification.

Earlier this month, the platform fixed a data breachthat exposed information of 5.4 million Twitter accounts. The company said in a blog post that the vulnerability allowed users to discover user accounts with a phone number or email address of a user exposing the identities of pseudonymous accounts. The breach resulted from an update to its code in June 2021, which Twitter realised in July 2022.