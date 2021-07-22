Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter tests upvote, downvote feature for replies
To help surface most relevant replies on tweets
Twitter is testing upvote and downvote reactions on replies on iOS.
The microblogging platform confirmed that it was testing the feature for some users on iOS after multiple users who were part of the test shared screenshots of the same on the platform.
The platform is testing the feature to help surface the most relevant replies on tweets.
“Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies. We’re testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them,” Twitter wrote from its official Support account.
The downvotes aren’t public, while upvotes will be shown as likes.
This is relatively similar to Reddit’s upvote downvote feature which it uses to surface a subreddit’s preferred replies, posts and responses.
Twitter further explained that the test was simply “for research right now.” The downvote button is not a dislike button. Furthermore, votes will not currently change the order of replies.
“This isn’t quite a dislike button. In this research experiment, the thumbs down icon is a downvote that lets us know that you think the reply isn’t relevant to the conversation. We want to better understand the types of replies you do and don’t find relevant in a convo,” it said.
The social media major has been experimenting with reactions on Tweets. It is also reportedly working on testing emoji reactions for tweets.
The microblogging platform may be working on Facebook-like emoji reactions for tweets alongside the current heart-shaped like button.
App researcher Jane Manchun Wong in May had shared discovered assets that hint at the future feature.
“Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions view: “Likes”, “Cheer”, “Hmm”, “Sad”, “Haha”.
The icons for the Cheer and Sad reactions are WIP and shown as the generic heart one at the moment,” Wong had tweeted.
