Twitter tests upvote, downvote feature for replies

Twitter is testing upvote and downvote reactions on replies on iOS.

The microblogging platform confirmed that it was testing the feature for some users on iOS after multiple users who were part of the test shared screenshots of the same on the platform.

The platform is testing the feature to help surface the most relevant replies on tweets.

“Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies. We’re testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them,” Twitter wrote from its official Support account.

The downvotes aren’t public, while upvotes will be shown as likes.

This is relatively similar to Reddit’s upvote downvote feature which it uses to surface a subreddit’s preferred replies, posts and responses.

Twitter further explained that the test was simply “for research right now.” The downvote button is not a dislike button. Furthermore, votes will not currently change the order of replies.

“This isn’t quite a dislike button. In this research experiment, the thumbs down icon is a downvote that lets us know that you think the reply isn’t relevant to the conversation. We want to better understand the types of replies you do and don’t find relevant in a convo,” it said.

The social media major has been experimenting with reactions on Tweets. It is also reportedly working on testing emoji reactions for tweets.

The microblogging platform may be working on Facebook-like emoji reactions for tweets alongside the current heart-shaped like button.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong in May had shared discovered assets that hint at the future feature.

“Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions view: “Likes”, “Cheer”, “Hmm”, “Sad”, “Haha”.

The icons for the Cheer and Sad reactions are WIP and shown as the generic heart one at the moment,” Wong had tweeted.