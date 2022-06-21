hamburger

Twitter to add edit button in bid to curb harmful content

Aneeka Chatterjee | June 21 | Updated on: Jun 21, 2022
Twitter (Representative image)

Twitter (Representative image) | Photo Credit: Brendan McDermid

To soon control usage of disturbing words

Twitter is planning to finally add a new feature allowing users to edit harmful/ disturbing content rather than delete them completely. It has been a long wait for Twitter users to finally get what they wanted.

Techie Mukul Sharma took to Twitter giving a sneak-peak on the latest feature. Here’s what he said:

How does it work?

When someone types offensive/disturbing content on their tweet box, the Twitter algorithm will automatically send a pop-up suggestion to review the text before the user hits tweet button, along with options like deleting the post or posting tweet. In addition, Twitter is also testing a like/dislike mark in the notification tray itself.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk, conducted a Twitter poll asking users whether they would like an “edit button”. Later, he struck an acquisition deal with Twitter for $44 billion.

Published on June 21, 2022
