Twitter to add edit button in bid to curb harmful content

Twitter is planning to finally add a new feature allowing users to edit harmful/ disturbing content rather than delete them completely. It has been a long wait for Twitter users to finally get what they wanted.
Techie Mukul Sharma took to Twitter giving a sneak-peak on the latest feature. Here’s what he said:
How does it work?
When someone types offensive/disturbing content on their tweet box, the Twitter algorithm will automatically send a pop-up suggestion to review the text before the user hits tweet button, along with options like deleting the post or posting tweet. In addition, Twitter is also testing a like/dislike mark in the notification tray itself.
Earlier this year, Elon Musk, conducted a Twitter poll asking users whether they would like an “edit button”. Later, he struck an acquisition deal with Twitter for $44 billion.
