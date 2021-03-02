Twitter to label misleading information around Covid-19 vaccinations

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter to label misleading information around Covid-19 vaccinations
Launches strike system against tweets that violate its rules
In a bid to contain misleading information on the platform, Twitter will begin to add labels to tweets that contain misinformation related to Covid-19 vaccinations, in addition to implementing a new strike system.
“Beginning today, we will label Tweets that may contain misleading information around Covid-19 vaccinations. This is in addition to our ongoing efforts to remove the most harmful Covid-19 misleading information from Twitter,” it tweeted from the official Twitter Support account.
Since introducing its Covid-19 guidance, the microblogging platform has removed more than 8,400 tweets and challenged 11.5 million accounts worldwide, it said.
Additionally, the social media major is also introducing a strike system that determines when further enforcement action is necessary.
“We believe the strike system will help to educate the public on our policies and further reduce the spread of potentially harmful and misleading information on Twitter, particularly for repeated moderate and high-severity violations of our rules,” it said in a blog post.
In terms of labelling misleading information, the labels will first be applied by Twitter’s team members when they determine content violates its policy.
“Those assessments will be used to further inform our automated tools and to advance our proactive capacity to identify and label similar content across the service. Our goal is to eventually use both automated and human review to address content that violates our Covid-19 vaccine misinformation rules,” it said.
It will begin with English-language content first and use this same process as it works to expand to other languages and cultural contexts over time.
“Labels will appear in your set display language and may link to curated content and official public health information or the Twitter Rules,” it said.
The new strike system is similar to the platform’s recent update to the Civic Integrity Policy.
As part of the system, it will directly notify individuals when a label or required Tweet removal results in additional account-level enforcement.
“Repeated violations of the Covid-19 policy are enforced on the basis of the number of strikes an account has accrued for violations of the policy,” it explained.
One strike will not result in any account-level action. Two-three strikes will lead to a 12-hour account lock each time. Four strikes will lead to a seven-day account lock. While five or more strikes will result in a permanent suspension.
Users can submit an appeal if they believe that their account was locked or suspended in error.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE