Twitter to let users capture GIFs using the in-app camera on iOS

Twitter is rolling out the ability to create GIFs using the in-app camera for users in iOS. The feature can let users capture short clips and share them on their timeline as GIFs.

“Ok GIFs aren’t new but what *is new* is the option to capture your own using the in-app camera on iOS,” Twitter announced from its official support account.

The feature is only available for iOS currently.

As quoted by The Verge, a Twitter spokesperson, talking about the potential availability of the feature on Android, said that the platform will be “gathering feedback to inform future updates,” but did not provide a timeline for the same.

Separately, earlier this week, the microblogging platform made push alerts for “Tweets from people you follow” silent by default on Android.

“When you want to keep up with Tweets but don’t want to be overwhelmed with notification after notification after notification after...On Android, “Tweets from people you follow” push alerts will now be silent by default. You can turn the alert sounds on in your device settings,” it wrote.