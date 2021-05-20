Twitter to let users check out Fleets while scrolling through their timeline

Twitter will now let users check out Fleets while they scroll Tweets on the timeline.

Fleets are the platform’s ephemeral tweets that are meant to disappear from a profile after 24 hours. Fleets are similar to Stories on Instagram or Snapchat.

The feature is rolling out to users on iOS. It will soon be rolled out to Android.

Users can check out a Fleet by clicking on a blue circle around a person’s avatar. Previously, users could check out Fleets from a separate section that appeared on the top of their timeline.

If they see a purple circle around someone’s avatar, they can click on it to join an audio room, i.e. a Twitter Space from the same. Twitter first launched the social audio rooms in December 2020, debuting it on iOS. It has since expanded the platform to Android as well.

“Now you can check Fleets while you scroll Tweets on the timeline. When there’s a blue circle around someone’s avatar, tap it to see their Fleets. Rolling out on iOS and soon on Android. (And if you see a purple circle around someone’s avatar, tap it to join their Space),” Twitter wrote from its official Support account.

The microblogging platform had launched its Fleets feature for users last year. Most recently, it enabled users on Android and iOS to turn off replies and reactions on their Fleets via direct messages. It will also allow users to add stickers to their Fleets, it had announced.

As for its audio room Spaces, the microblogging platform earlier this month expanded the capacity to host a Space to more users. Users with 600 or more followers can now host a Space.