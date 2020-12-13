Twitter to let users share tweets as stickers on Snapchat stories

Twitter is testing a new feature that lets users share tweets directly to their Snapchat stories. “Sharing Tweets directly to your Snapchat Stories is now easier than ever,” Twitter said in a tweet.

It has currently rolled out the feature to Twitter users on iOS. Users on iOS will now be able to share their tweets directly as stickers within their Snapchat stories which will link back to the said tweet on Twitter.

“Share Tweets as stickers in your Snapchat Stories! On iOS, tap the share icon on a Tweet Select the Snapchat icon at the bottom of the share menu to create the sticker. Once shared, the Snap will link back to the Tweet on Twitter where you can see the whole conversation,” Twitter wrote from its Support account.

It is also testing the feature for Instagram stories for a small percentage of iOS users. “There’s more! We’ll also be testing sharing Tweets to IG Stories to a small per cent so keep an eye out,” Twitter said.

“For some of you on iOS, we’ll be testing sharing a Tweet as a sticker to Instagram too! Tap the Instagram icon in the Tweet share menu to add the Tweet as a sticker in a Story,” it said.