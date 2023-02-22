Elon Musk has said that Twitter will make its algorithm open source next week and improve it rapidly.

A Twitter user commented, “Now open source it, then we will be truly impressed.” Musk responded, “Prepare to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week.”

Prepare to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week, but it will improve rapidly! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2023

Musk had earlier said that the platform would let users adjust the algorithm to their closest match.

In addition, the microblogging platform has announced that users will be notified if a Community Note features in a tweet they have replied to, liked, or retweeted. “This helps give people extra context that they might otherwise miss,” Community Notes said on its Twitter handle.

Retweeting the announcement, Musk said, “Community Notes is a game changer for combating wrong information.”

In general, Community Notes is a game changer for combating wrong information. https://t.co/i8qo5QdHUQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2023

