Twitter to readjust contrast on all buttons after users complain of eye strain

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
It’s Johnny Lever’s birthday — perfect time for a quiz on humorists
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter to readjust contrast on all buttons after users complain of eye strain
Twitter had announced certain visual changes for its website and mobile app including a new font earlier this week.
Twitter is making changes to the contrast on its buttons following user feedback on its latest redesign.
The platform is readjusting the contrast on its buttons after multiple users took to the platform to complain of eye strain, headaches and migraines due to the high visual contrast in the colours for buttons and links.
"We're making contrast changes on all buttons to make them easier on the eyes because you told us the new look is uncomfortable for people with sensory sensitivities. We're listening and iterating," Twitter wrote from its official Twitter Accessibility (@TwitterA11y) account.
"We've identified issues with the Chirp font for Windows users and are actively working on a fix. Thanks for your patience and please let us know if you have additional feedback," it added.
Twitter had announced certain visual changes for its website and mobile app including a new font earlier this week.
"Today, we released a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone. While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you’re talking about," Twitter had announced.
The microblogging platform has updated its font. The company in January had announced its first proprietary typeface 'Chirp.' It is now changing the font of the platform for all users to Chirp.
It had also updated its colours to be high contrast and a lot less blue. This change is meant to help to draw attention to the photos and videos that users create and share, it had said.
Another notable change is the design change for its follow button. Previously, the follow button would appear with the background filled in for the users that a user would follow. With the redesign, now when a user follows someone, the button is no longer filled in. It is now the opposite of the way the follow button worked before which can be an inconvenience for users.
"Our new buttons are high contrast too. Now the most important actions you can take stand out. Yes, the follow buttons look different, but they’ll help you see what actions you’ve taken at a glance," Twitter had said.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE