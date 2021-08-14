Twitter to readjust contrast on all buttons after users complain of eye strain

Twitter is making changes to the contrast on its buttons following user feedback on its latest redesign.

The platform is readjusting the contrast on its buttons after multiple users took to the platform to complain of eye strain, headaches and migraines due to the high visual contrast in the colours for buttons and links.

"We're making contrast changes on all buttons to make them easier on the eyes because you told us the new look is uncomfortable for people with sensory sensitivities. We're listening and iterating," Twitter wrote from its official Twitter Accessibility (@TwitterA11y) account.

"We've identified issues with the Chirp font for Windows users and are actively working on a fix. Thanks for your patience and please let us know if you have additional feedback," it added.

Twitter had announced certain visual changes for its website and mobile app including a new font earlier this week.

"Today, we released a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone. While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you’re talking about," Twitter had announced.

The microblogging platform has updated its font. The company in January had announced its first proprietary typeface 'Chirp.' It is now changing the font of the platform for all users to Chirp.

It had also updated its colours to be high contrast and a lot less blue. This change is meant to help to draw attention to the photos and videos that users create and share, it had said.

Another notable change is the design change for its follow button. Previously, the follow button would appear with the background filled in for the users that a user would follow. With the redesign, now when a user follows someone, the button is no longer filled in. It is now the opposite of the way the follow button worked before which can be an inconvenience for users.

"Our new buttons are high contrast too. Now the most important actions you can take stand out. Yes, the follow buttons look different, but they’ll help you see what actions you’ve taken at a glance," Twitter had said.