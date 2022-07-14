Twitter to remind users to add alt text to images

Twitter is reminding users to add alternative texts or alt text to image posts. The feature in the test phase — alt text — is a written description given to images or GIFs uploaded on Twitter.

We've been talking about it.

You've been asking for it.

We've been working on it.

Today, we launched it: the image description reminder!



It's live to 10% of global Twitter across Android, iOS, and Web. 🧵 (1 of 6) pic.twitter.com/AAdnwNZHDo — Twitter Accessibility (@TwitterA11y) July 13, 2022

“Image descriptions are a simple way to expand info access to people with disabilities, and everyone who wants more context,” Twitter said.

Users will have to access the feature via ‘Accessibility’ settings and scroll down to the ‘Images’ header. A reminder will pop up when a user shares an image without alt text. A Twitter spokesperson Shaokyi Amdo said the feature is available to select users on iOS, Android and the web. A wider rollout is expected in the upcoming week. Users would be able to disable the feature.

Twitter in April started rolling out features, including alt text, according to a TechCrunch report. At present, ALT badges appear in the bottom corner of images, showcasing whether they have alt text or not.