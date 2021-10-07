Twitter to sell mobile ads company MoPub for $1.05 billion

Oct 6 Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell mobile ads company MoPub to AppLovin Corp for $1.05 billion in cash.

MoPub, which generated about $188 million in annual revenue for Twitter last year, allows companies to keep track of ad inventory in real time, similar to what Alphabet Inc's Google can do with Double Click.

The sale will allow Twitter to invest in "the core products that position it for long-term growth", Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said.