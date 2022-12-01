Twitter is expanding recommendations to all users, according to a tweet on its support handle.
“Recommendations can appear in your Home timeline, certain places within the Explore tab, and elsewhere on Twitter,” said the social media platform.
Users can switch between the home feed and the latest tweets by clicking the sparkle button in the upper right corner of the timeline. The latest tweets will display tweets from people whom the users follow in a chronological order.
Twitter has not provided further details about the change to recommendations. It is unclear if Twitter will stream more recommended tweets into the “home” timeline. However, some users have already noticed changes, which seem to be affecting home feeds for now.
