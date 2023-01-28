Twitter said on Saturday that it will take ‘less severe actions’ against accounts that violate its rules. These actions include limiting the reach of policy-violating tweets and asking users to remove such tweets before they can continue using their accounts.

The social media giant also claimed that from February 1, 2023, any user can appeal for account suspension, and be evaluated under its updated criteria for reinstatement.

The company stated in a Twitter Support thread that account suspension will be reserved for those users who engage in severe or repeat violations of Twitter policies. It also listed what it defines as “severe violations” that include engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, privacy violations, platform manipulation or spam, and engaging in targeted harassment of other users.

Severe violations include but are not limited to: engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, privacy violations, platform manipulation or spam, and engaging in targeted harassment of our users. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 28, 2023

It added that Twitter will continue to work on launching features that transparently identify when it has taken enforcement actions. These new and unspecified features are set to roll out in February.

In November last year, Twitter CEO Elon Musk stated that the site will offer “general amnesty” to accounts suspended for things other than posting illegal content or “egregious spam.”

