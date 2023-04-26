India has topped the list of countries that requested Twitter to remove content from its platform. According to the latest Twitter Transparency report, the microblogging site has received approximately 53,000 legal requests to remove content from governments across the globe between January 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022.

"Over the reporting period, Twitter required users to remove 6,586,109 pieces of content that violated Twitter Rules. We took enforcement action on 5,096,272 accounts during this period, and 1,618,855 accounts were suspended for violating the Twitter Rules," the report revealed.

“Over the reporting period, Twitter required users to remove 6,586,109 pieces of content that violated Twitter Rules. We took enforcement action on 5,096,272 accounts during this period, and 1,618,855 accounts were suspended for violating the Twitter Rules,” the report revealed. The platform has received over 16,000 government information requests for user data from over 85 countries, including India, the US, France, Japan, and Germany, during the reporting period.

Elon Musk reinstated that the microblogging platform is improving transparency and fairness. “We are rapidly improving transparency & fairness on this platform, but there is still a lot of work to do,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

We're rapidly improving transparency & fairness on this platform, but there is still a lot of work to do https://t.co/lzorcmXAnd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2023

Amid the controversies over the Twitter blue checkmarks, Musk has now shifted focus to promoting the monetisation option for content creators. Latest reports reveal that the Twitter chief earns nearly ₹80 lakh per month from his 24,700 subscribers on Twitter.

Twitter recently restored blue ticks to several users who have at least one million followers. Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal has expressed disappointment after losing his blue checkmark on Twitter and said he would revoke his plans to purchase a Tesla car.