Twitter users can now control mentions in tweets

Twitter is rolling out an ‘unmentioning’ feature for all devices. The microblogging site began testing the feature in April and will now allow users to remove themselves from unwanted conversations.
According to a TechCrunch report, users can leave the conversation using the three-dot menu. Twitter will alert the users that leaving the conversation will untag them in the replies, although the username will still appear. They would not receive further notifications, and others would not be able to tag the user. However, the microblogging site will indicate a user has left the conversation.
Twitter has been building anti-abuse features into its platform. Last September, it started testing an anti-abuse feature called Safety Mode and expanded the in February.
