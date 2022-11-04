Twitter users on the web are facing login issues. According to a CNBC report, users complained on Friday that they were facing trouble accessing feeds.

According to the website tracker Downdetector, as quoted in a CNBC report, 90 per cent of individuals reported problems with Twitter web, while 6 per cent faced issues with the app.

A screenshot of Twitter login page

When users tried accessing Twitter accounts, the web page said, “ “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — let’s give it another shot.”

This comes after reports claimed that Elon Musk’s Twitter will begin mass layoffs from Friday. In an email sent to Twitter staff, accessed by Reuters, the company said, “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit