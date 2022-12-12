Many Twitter users in India experienced disruption in service on Sunday. While the reason for the disruption is not known, the services resumed within an hour.

According to Downdetector, a website where users can submit outage reports, nearly 2,700 people had reported issues with Twitter. While users in different countries reported the outage, the majority of the impacted seems to be in India. Some users complained that they were facing issues while on Jio network, others said they were able to use Twitter by using VPN services.

