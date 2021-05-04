Twitter users with 600 or more followers can now host a ‘Space’

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Twitter is expanding the capacity to host a Space, its social audio rooms to more users. Users with 600 or more followers can now host a Space.
“Since we’ve been building this, the ability to create a Space has become available to millions of people, and we’ve continued to make improvements based on your feedback. Today, we’re bringing the ability to host a Space to all accounts with 600 or more followers on Twitter,” it said in a blog post.
Twitter first launched the social audio rooms in December 2020, debuting it on iOS. It has since expanded the platform to Android as well.
“Based on what we’ve learned so far, these accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations because of their existing audience. Before bringing the ability to create a Space to everyone, we’re focused on learning more, making it easier to discover Spaces, and helping people enjoy them with a great audience,” it said.
The Spaces team also shared a glimpse of the various features that it is currently working on. This includes ticketed Spaces, co-hosting, scheduling, more block labels and warnings and improved captions.
Twitter’s Clubhouse competitor is planning to provide a way for hosts to monetise Spaces through ticketing.
“Ticketed Spaces: we’re working on a way for hosts to be rewarded for the experiences they create and for listeners to have exclusive access to the convos they care about most. Soon, we’ll test ticketed Spaces with a small group where hosts can set ticket prices and quantity,” the Spaces team tweeted.
Apart from this, users will also soon have the ability to choose up to two other people to manage participants and info about a Space, such as a title and description that they are hosting with a co-hosting feature.
The scheduling feature will provide a way to schedule a Space.
“This way, you can sign up to get notified when it begins,” the Spaces team explained.
Separately, Twitter also shared details regarding how the team will be making Spaces more accessible. Currently, the platform has features such as live captions and labels for accessibility.
“Every element in Spaces has an accessible label, so people using assistive technology will know what every button does, and what actions are available,” Twitter said.
It will work on improving the accuracy and versatility of captions. It will also work to “Match accessibility system settings (larger fonts, display, etc.), present emoji reactions via assistive technologies and explore options for multi-modal participation beyond speech, such as text input mode.”
“Right now, everyone can listen to Spaces on iOS or Android and we're adding the ability to host for more people every day,” the Spaces team said.
