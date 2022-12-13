Elon Musk said Twitter will remove all legacy blue checkmarks from the platform in a few months.

“The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical,” Musk tweeted.

According to reports, many blue checkmark holders saw a pop-up when they clicked on the mark. It said, “This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable.”

Before Musk’s takeover, checkmarks on Twitter were used to verify individuals as active, authentic, and notable accounts of interest, TechCrunch mentioned in its report.

The microblogging platform has relaunched its Twitter Blue subscription with a blue checkmark beside the profile name, fewer ads on the timeline, and boosted posts. The service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone and iPad users. Official business accounts carry a gold checkmark on the platform. Musk tweeted that Twitter’s Basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements. He added that Twitter will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by next year.

The platform mandates users to verify phone numbers before purchasing Twitter Blue. According to the TechCrunch report, users won’t be able to change their username, display name, or profile picture seven days before the purchase. Twitter warned that if already paying subscribers change any of those identifiers, their blue check might disappear until the platform can re-verify them.

