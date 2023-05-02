Elon Musk-owned Twitter recently removed blue ticks from all legacy accounts to ensure users subscribe for Twitter Blue feature by paying ₹900 per month.

A TechCrunch report has revealed that the latest bug on Twitter is letting users regain their verification badge as they tweak their bio on the platform.

According to reports, several Twitter legacy users, whose blue ticks were recently removed, updated their bio with minor changes to regain the checkmark. Nevertheless, it is unclear how long will this blue tick last. A few have reportedly lost it after refreshing their screen.

Adding "former blue check" to my bio caused a blue check to appear. "Legacy blue check" also worked. "Ex blue check" did not.



Everything is cool and normal here at twitter dot com. pic.twitter.com/yu5gxYIq6q — Eva (@evacide) May 1, 2023

The Twitter Blue subscription allows users to edit tweets, upload tweets with up to 10,000 characters, and upload high-definition videos. The subscription on the web is priced at ₹650 per month. The annual subscription is priced at ₹6,800 on the web and ₹9,400 on Android and iOS.

Meanwhile, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has openly criticised Elon Musk’s leadership of the company. Twitter chief Musk announced the microblogging platform would allow media publishers to charge users on an article basis.

