Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted that she is inspired by owner Elon Musk’s vision to create a brighter future and is excited to help to transform the social media platform.

Thank you @elonmusk!



I've long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future. I'm excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together! https://t.co/BcvySu7K76 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) May 13, 2023

Yaccarino responded to Musk’s tweet announcing the change in leadership role on Friday.

"I've long been inspired by [Musk's] vision to create a brighter future. I'm excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!" Yaccarino tweeted.

Yaccarino, an advertising chief for Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal, emphasised that she is committed to Twitter's future. She said user feedback is vital to build Twitter 2.0.

Also read: How to add up to five links to your Instagram bio

Yaccarino will take over the microblogging platform that has been trying to reverse a plunge in ad revenue and is beset with challenges, along with a heavy debt load.

Since Musk acquired Twitter, advertisers have fled the platform, worried that their ads could appear next to inappropriate content after the company lost nearly 80 per cent of staff. Musk earlier this year acknowledged that Twitter had suffered a massive decline in ad revenue.

Musk, who had long intended to find a new leader for Twitter, said Yaccarino would help build an “everything app.” According to a Reuters report, her appointment signaled that digital ads would continue to be Twitter’s core focus.

While Musk faced criticism about his ownership of the platform from Jack Dorsey, investor Warren Buffett praised Tesla and Twitter chief Musk calling him a “brilliant guy.”

Also read: How to use Google Bard AI