US-based Nuivio Ventures chalks out expansion plans in India

Nuivio Ventures Inc, a US-headquartered product start-up factory, has lined up its India expansion plans with Kochi as its initial base.

Nuivio Ventures brings together an ecosystem of innovative enterprises, early-stage investors and passionate entrepreneurial professionals to build standalone software product companies. Nuivio builds its ventures through a proprietary ‘Think-Build-Scale’ model, which leverages Frugal Innovation methodology, co-developed with Jaideep Prabhu, Professor at University of Cambridge.

Nuivio’s vision is to have 50 B2B product companies and 50 entrepreneurs by the year 2030 and take 10 companies to IPO, said Joseph Olassa, Co-founder and CEO.

“With Kochi emerging as one of India’s leading start-up hubs, we have lined up our India expansion plans here as our initial base. Startup Village in the past and the Technology Innovation Zone setup by Kerala Startup Mission gives the city a talent base with exposure to entrepreneurship. Kochi also has a sizeable number of IT start-ups that provides a tech talent pool with experience working in a start-up environment,” he added.