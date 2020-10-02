CX 400BT: Sennheiser sound for the rest of us
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
What’s new with Facebook Groups
Social media platform makes public groups more accessible, offers new admin tools and rolls out chats and Q&A features
Facebook is adding a range of new updates to Facebook Groups.
The social media giant on Thursday detailed new updates and features coming to Facebook Groups which include making Public Groups more accessible, new admin tools, Chats and Q&A features.
The tech giant is going to start testing new ways for people to discover Public Group discussions on its platform. It will show ‘Related Discussions’ in the News Feed for some users when someone posts a link or re-shares a post on Facebook.
Users may see conversations from Public Groups in their search results.
Facebook will also show relevant posts recommended from Public Groups based on users’ interests and preferences in the Groups tab.
Group Admins will still have control over their group settings in terms of who can post and comment without approval.
“Admins will have the option to include their groups in this new Public Groups experience. During the opt-in process, you’ll be able to turn on post-approvals for your group, which will apply to everyone, including new members and non-members,” Facebook said in a post.
New features
Facebook has also added a range of new features to Groups. The Chats feature will allow users to create and join real-time conversations within a group.
Users can start conversations with “a new type of collaborative post” where they can share pictures related to a specific topic and swipe through everyone’s responses as part of the ‘Prompts’ feature.
Admins can host text-based question-and-answer sessions using the new Q&A feature. Users can also customise their profile in groups by setting a custom profile photo and sharing information that’s relevant to each community.
New tools for group admins
Apart from this, Facebook has added new tools to help Group admins better manage their groups.
The Admin Assist tool will help them set specific rules to allow Facebook to moderate the posts within their group on their behalf.
They can organise content posted within their group based on hashtags and pin a topic at the top of the group using the ‘New Topics’ feature.
Facebook will also allow admins of Public Groups to earn from their groups. They can also use Brand Collabs Manager to monetise Public Groups by connecting with brands and promoting their products and services.
They can additionally get Community Management Certification by taking an online course on how to build, grow and support their communities “through a set curriculum and exam.”
