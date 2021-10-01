Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
WhatsApp adds ‘₹’ symbol in Chat Composer for payments for users in India
Camera icon will now let users scan any QR code to enable payment at more than 20 million stores in India
WhatsApp on Thursday unveiled the ₹ (Indian rupee) symbol in its chat composer to make sending Payments using WhatsApp easier for users in India.
With this new update, users can now send money with just one tap, all within a chat.
The Facebook-owned messaging platform further announced that the Camera icon in Composer will now let users scan any QR code to enable payment at more than 20 million stores in India.
The latest updates are meant to make payments on WhatsApp more inclusive and intuitive enabling users to send money using two of the most recognisable symbols all within the WhatsApp chat composer.
The Rupee symbol (₹) roll out has begun and would soon be available to users all over India, in the coming weeks.
Speaking at the Global Fintech Festival, Manesh Mahatme - Director Payments, WhatsApp India, said, “We believe true inclusion is when customers don’t have to navigate their way through their phone to make a payment. An arrival point is when payments just “fits” into a customer’s intrinsic behaviour. Hundreds of millions of customers send WhatsApp messages every day. Spend many minutes on WhatsApp. Take a picture and send pictures. We want to make sending money as easy and simplified as sending a message.”
Talking about what it takes to build ‘digital payments for Bharat’, Mahatme said, “Smartphones, data and tech innovations of the last decade are foundational contributors that are leading India into a fintech revolution.”
He said, “India is just at the start of its digital payments journey."
As per Mahatme, over 80 per cent of consumer spending continues to be in cash.
"Two-thirds of India is still rural, and will see benefits of digital innovations in the years to come," he said.
"WhatsApp’s vision is to empower every Indian with access to payments and financial services, thereby accelerating economic empowerment and financial inclusion. For cultivating and onboarding the next 500 million to the digital payments ecosystem, users need to be driven by simplicity, trust and inclusivity," he further added.
