WhatsApp users on iOS will now be able to share up to 100 media within chats. The feature was recently released to Android devices, according to WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.75: what's new?



WhatsApp is releasing the ability to share up to 100 media within your chats, for some beta testers!https://t.co/4X43Gj9wlJ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 11, 2023

WhatsApp’s latest update on iOS from TestFlight allows users to select up to 100 images and videos. “The ability to share up to 100 media is available for some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS from TestFlight,” WABetaInfo said.

The feature is rolling out to more users in the coming days. The platform recently announced and launched the ability on Android.

In addition, WhatsApp is also working on the ability to let users send photos in their original quality, preserving their resolution. “This new feature will surely be considered a major update that will greatly improve the user experience when sending images, for a future version of WhatsApp Desktop beta,” WABetaInfo reported.

